Bend councilors discuss Emerson Avenue homeless camp removal

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last month, the city of Bend closed the Emerson Avenue homeless camp in southeast Bend after declaring it a public safety and health hazard, under a new policy.

During Wednesday evening's council meeting, city staff and councilors discussed an after-action report summarizing what went well in the closure and camp removal, and what needs to be improved moving forward.

According to city staff, the majority of homeless individuals had left before Emerson Avenue was officially closed on June 23.

The city provided what they say is clear, consistent, and timely communication with campers ahead of the closure so individuals could prepare to leave.

Service providers were also allowed to assist campers with packing and relocating, to help transition individuals to places like Bend's Shepherd's House, among other areas.

Bend's Family Kitchen Program Director Donna Burklo said campers were provided with access to phones within minutes of the closure, equipment, coffee, water, food, and were also set up with necessary medications or prescriptions.

Burklo added that campers said Bend Police officers were "kind" and "respectful" during the process.

Councilor Megan Perkins asked service providers if any individuals that were removed have been lost in the process, and if so, where have they moved.

Another service provider, REACH's Executive Director Stacey Witte, says the majority of campers have dispersed, moving 2-4 times since the closure.

"A fair amount of people have gone to Hunnell Road," Witte said. "I do have a handful of folks that left Emerson that went down towards the DRW (Deschutes River Woods) area."

Witte said others have also dispersed to railroad and canal areas across Bend. And all agreed that the various efforts to find safe places, such as a managed camp, are the real answer that cannot come soon enough.

"We all know this, that's the long-term goal, is to not have another Emerson pop up, or a Hunnell Road or behind Space Age (Fuel)," Witte said. "That's where we need to address that gap in services."

Several speakers during the visitors' section of the council's first meeting in a month, some who speak frequently at the meetings, berated the councilors for evicting the residents without a safe place for them to go. One of the men forced to leave was one of the two men who died days later amid record heat at the Hunnell Road campsite.

While the state medical examiner later determined the cause of their deaths were not heat-related, some speakers Wednesday night sharply attacked councilors, accusing them of "murder" and of killing the men with their policies. One was not allowed to speak further for violating council rules about such direct attacks.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more from the meeting later tonight on First at Ten on Fox.