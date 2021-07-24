Bend celebrates Pearl Harbor survivor’s 100th birthday with drive-by parade, salute

News

"100 years is huge. To say you're a century old is -- the most incredible thing"

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend resident Dick Higgins is both a Pearl Harbor and Covid-19 survivor -- and he turned 100 years old on Saturday. Friends, family and even strangers helped him celebrate with a drive-by surprise.

People decorated their cars and motorcycles and lined up for a parade to wish Higgins a happy 100th birthday.

Higgins' granddaughter, who organized the celebration, says she's grateful so many people took part.

"I think that's what I love most about Bend. It just supports people that they don't even know." Angela Norton said. "We have such an incredible community here, and so we had a lot of friends come through, and a lot of people I had no idea about -- but it means so much that someone would want to come and honor him and wish him a happy birthday."

Veterans rode on motorcycles at the back of the parade to mark its conclusion. When they reached Higgins, they saluted him for his service and as a way to honor him on his special day.

And he has quite the fan club, as people of all ages wished him a happy birthday.

"Gramps -- we are very lucky and very blessed to have him as our grandfather and great grandfather," Norton said. "He's about the kindest man -- loves his country, loves God, loves his family and is just a humble man who would never ask for anything more than just to be alive -- and so were grateful that he is so, we can celebrate 100 years."

