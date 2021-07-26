As indoor mask recommendations return in NW, Bend restaurant owner reacts to possibility

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The year-plus mask mandate for public indoor spaces in Oregon was lifted by Gov. Kate Brown back in May, but now some areas across the Northwest are returning to indoor-mask recommendations, due to a rise in Delta variant cases -- and High Desert residents and businesses are watching.

Health officials Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous, said Monday that they strongly recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccine status.

County officials said in a news release that the advisory was issued in response to COVID-19 cases increasing, largely because of the highly-contagious delta variant.

Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey said action is needed to prevent an exponential rise in cases, especially in pockets with low vaccination rates.

She says masking is a step everyone can take now to protect children, others who cannot get the vaccine and to keep businesses open and move ahead with plans for the school year.

But a return to mask guidelines could put Central Oregonians like Jason Camberg, co-owner of the Point Pub and Grill in downtown Bend, in a tough spot.

"It's going to hurt businesses if we have to start policing people again," Camberg said Monday. "I don't think it should be our responsibility to police people in that manner."

Meanwhile, health officials in more than a half-dozen Washington counties also are recommending mask-wearing in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccine status, because of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious delta variant.

Public Health Seattle & King County officials said Monday that local health officers from around the Puget Sound region joined together in the recommendation after King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued such guidance on Friday.

Officials in Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan and Grays Harbor counties are included. Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand separately made that recommendation Monday, as did officials in Multnomah County, Oregon.

Washington state health officials say they support the local efforts.