ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of August 2-6

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation's Region 4 construction update for the week of August 2-6:

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)

The contractor will be building the new NB alignment. No traffic delays expected.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93).

Cement treated base and pipe work is scheduled. Work zone will be controlled by flagging and pilot car. Expect 20-minute delays.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06) Demolition, excavation and sidewalk work is scheduled. Flagging operation at times with minimal delays to traffic.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. New curb and drainage pipes will also be installed along the shoulder of the highway. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane which will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Cleanup work is scheduled during the day. Expect minor delays.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75)

Survey and excavation work is scheduled to begin. Expect minor delays. Homedale is closed at the intersection of South Klamath Falls Highway and Homedale. Use signed detour route.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)

No project work scheduled this week.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.Construction crews will be working overnight (Sun - Thur nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding. Crews will also continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wasco County/CTWS Reservation

US26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane, Warm Springs Highway, (MP 66.43-112.91). Expect shoulder and single lane closures with flagging within the project limits (from MP 65-113). Contractor will be placing concrete around stormwater pipe ends.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19)

Contractor will continue excavation and remove concrete form work late in the week. Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal.