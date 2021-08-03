Out-of-area wildfires blanket Central Oregon with thick, ‘unhealthy’ smoke

News

In some spots, such as south Deschutes County -- 'very unhealthy'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In what's become a familiar August sight (not to mention smell and feel) Central Oregon was blanketed in a smoky haze Tuesday night as smoke from out-of-area wildfires settled across the High Desert, officials said.

Bend, La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters are all in the “unhealthy” air quality range and Prineville and Madras are currently in the “moderate” range.

The Central Oregon Air Quality Network map from E::SPACE is back on KTVZ.COM's weather page (below the radar), and Tuesday night, many areas were in the "unhealthy" red zone, from Crooked River Ranch to Prineville and the Bend area. It was worse -- a "very unhealthy" purple - in Sunriver and La Pine.

Two fires on the Willamette National Forest, including the now 1,700~ Middle Fork Complex and a fire in the Mt. Washington Wilderness, made runs Tuesday in continued hot and dry conditions, and much of the smoke from those fires is drifting into Central Oregon this evening.

The small fires in Central Oregon right now are the Harvey Gap Fire on the Ochoco National Forest and the Keller Springs Fire on Oregon Department of Forestry protected private lands near Opal Mountain. Both fires are under 2 acres.

The Deep Creek and Johnson Ridge fires north of Madras that broke out late last week remain 95% contained, and fire behavior is minimal.

The Central Oregon fire blog has great resources about smoke and your health. Please navigate up to the top bar to see “Smoke and Your Health” and explore the pull down menu.

You can also visit airnow.gov for real-time air quality information.