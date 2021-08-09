Portland records most homicides in more than 25 years after 2 weekend shootings

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a TriMet bus in Portland on Sunday, marking a grim milestone -- the city's deadliest year in over a quarter-century.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the shooting marks the 56th homicide in Portland this year, which makes 2021 the city’s deadliest year since 1994, when 55 people were killed.

Officers responded to the area in southeast Portland just before 5:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said.

The incident marks the second homicide in as many days in the city.

On Saturday, a man was found dead after what appeared to be a shooting near Gilbert Heights Elementary School in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

This year’s tally, which includes two fatal shootings by police, puts the city on track to shatter its previous record of 70 homicides in 1987, the newspaper reported.