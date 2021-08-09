The Environmental Center seeks applicants for seventh Sustainability Awards

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, Nov. 4, The Environmental Center will present its seventh Sustainability Awards, honoring those who are leading the way to a sustainable future in Central Oregon.

Individuals, businesses, organizations, and other community-led projects and programs in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties are all welcome to apply. Nominations are also welcome before August 29.

Complete an application and learn more about the awards at: www.envirocenter.org/sustainabilityawards.

All completed applications are due by September 19.

The Environmental Center hosts the Sustainability Awards to highlight the determined and persistent change makers in our local communities who are essential to achieving a sustainable future.

“By showcasing others’ commitment to a healthy environment, a vibrant economy, and an equitable society, we hope to inspire even more sustainable action in Central Oregon,” said Executive Director Mike Riley.

The 2021 Sustainability Awards are sponsored by Strictly Organic. The awards ceremony will take place on November 4th, 2021 at Open Space Event Studios located on NE Lafayette Rd in Bend. This year’s awards night will also feature a special youth panel discussion on “The Future of Sustainability” to highlight young voices in our communities.

The 2018 Sustainability Award winners were:

Local Food Catalyst – Nicolle Timm-Branch and Central Oregon Locavore;

Local Food Innovator – Volcano Veggies;

Business – Wanderlust Tours;

Creative Re-Cycling – Bend Velo;

Organization – Bend Science Station;

Exemplar – Bethlehem Inn

About The Environmental Center

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We focus on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for policy change. Learn more at www.envirocenter.org.