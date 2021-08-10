Rep. Cliff Bentz plans first Central Oregon town halls in Prineville, Redmond

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., who succeeded Greg Walden in January, will hold his first Central Oregon town halls on Friday in Prineville and on Saturday in Redmond, his office announced Tuesday.

The Crook County town hall is set for 9-10 a.m. Friday at Carey Foster Hall on Southeast Lynn Boulevard in Prineville.

The Deschutes County town hall, also a one-hour event, is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, North Sister Conference Center.

An aide said this is Bentz's first official town hall swing, visiting 11 of the 20 counties in the sprawling district.

"Congressman Bentz is committed to listening to and engaging with the constituents of Oregon’s Second Congressional District," the announcement said. "He invites media / residents of the county to attend this town hall for an update on the Congressman’s work in Washington, D.C.

While they will be in-person, indoor events, the Redmond town hall also will be streamed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/RepBentz.

The format of the events will be brief remarks, followed by constituent Q&A. Attendees are asked to please budget additional time, in case the town hall runs longer.

At the time of the advisory, the state of Oregon recommends mask wearing in public, indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.