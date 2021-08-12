Fundraiser planned to help family of fallen Prineville motorcyclist

News

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Black and Gold Motorcycle group is throwing a fundraiser for the family of Corey Engstrom, a Prineville motorcyclist who lost his life in a collision with a pickup truck last month.

The fundraiser, the Chopper Trash Summer Bash, will take place on August 13-15 in Redmond.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo will be speaking with the organizer of the event, Michael Rizk, and other members of the motorcycle group to learn more about who Engstrom was in his community and how they're coping with his loss.