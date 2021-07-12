Prineville motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck

Accidents and Crashes

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 38-year-old Prineville motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck southwest of the city Monday afternoon, police reported.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to the reported crash in the 2700 block of Southwest High Desert Drive, Sergeant Shane Wilson said. Callers reported a collision involving a truck and motorcycle and that the rider was unresponsive.

Arriving officers attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, and the rider, Corey Engstrom, died at the scene, Wilson said.

Oregon State Police responded to complete a crash investigation, which closed the road for about 3 ½ hours.

The pickup driver is cooperating in the investigation, the sergeant said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact Officer Pelayo at 541-447-4168 in reference to Case No. 21-000979.

Police were assisted on the scene by OSP, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County Fire and Rescue and Prineville Public Works.