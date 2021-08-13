2 new fires expand rapidly in southern Oregon

News

Two new wildfires started by lightning Thursday afternoon are growing rapidly in southeastern Oregon not too far from the site of the Bootleg Fire, which until recently was the nation’s largest blaze. The Patton Meadow fire about 14 miles west of Lakeview, near the California border, exploded to 11 square miles in less than 24 hours in a landscape sucked dry by extreme drought. An RV park has been evacuated. Another nearby fire was smaller but growing. Gov. Kate Brown declared an emergency to help get firefighting resources to the rural area. The larger fire is also threatening communication infrastructure.