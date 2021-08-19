Boyfriend wounded in shootout booked into jail after release from hospital

CNN - Regional

By WEB STAFF

CREOLA, AL (WALA) — The man accused of being in a shootout with his girlfriend’s husband is now behind bars.

Michael Amacker was booked into jail Wednesday after spending a few days in the hospital.

Deputies said Frank Reeves shot Amacker in his home because he thought he was an intruder. But investigators said Amacker was in a relationship with Tracy Reeves and secretly living in the house.

Tracy was letting Amacker live inside the home for more than a year, and her husband never had a clue, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said both men shot each other. Frank was hit in the chest.

Amacker was shot in the leg and elbow, and both were taken to the hospital.

Amacker is charged with attempted murder, possession of a gun with altered ID, and drug possession.

