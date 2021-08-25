OSU-Cascades Summer Academy giving high schoolers a ‘jump start’ to the college experience

News

'It's helping me with other life lessons also, and just kind of giving me a jump start in the world'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some high school students are spending some of their late-summer days back in a classroom, testing what it's like to be in college.

Larissa Sandoval, a junior at Redmond High School, is one of the students attending OSU-Cascades Summer Academy.

"I mean it's always great to get a head start in learning anything,” Sandoval said Wednesday.

Sandoval said she would like to own a cafe one day, and getting advice from a college business professor has been helpful in planning her goals.

"You really need to figure out how you're going to get out there and show people your idea,” Sandoval said.

This year is the second Summer Academy. The first was two years ago, but last year's plans were canceled due to COVID-19.

It's two weeks with a full day of classes in business, art, media, technology and writing.

Nathan Moses, OSU-Cascades' associate director of university events and community engagement, said the academy is meant to expose students to the college atmosphere and increase their interest in pursuing higher education.

"Additionally, it's a confidence builder,” Moses said. “This is an opportunity for them to be with other students to talk about that experience, to talk about what that's like to, in the future, apply. But to get to see what it's like to work with a college faculty member."

Bend High sophomore Kaia Tucker said she’s enjoyed the feel of a college like class schedule.

"Definitely, all the people interaction, getting to meet a whole bunch of new people and new teachers and stuff like that,” Tucker said.

Tucker hopes to work in fashion coordination, with a dream of working on sustainable fashion for the Air Force.

She has been learning Adobe programs like Photoshop and Illustrator, and said what she’s learning should help her down the road.

"I think we're using really complicated programs, and Adobe programs are really hard to use. And I think that education of learning how to use those could possibly be really beneficial,” Tucker said.

Eden Rafilson, another Bend High sophomore, has an interest in psychology. She said attending academies like this gives her a leg up.

"I think it's definitely taught me a lot so far, and I've been learning a lot," she said. "It's helping me with other life lessons also and just kind of giving me a jump start in the world.”