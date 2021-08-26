SE Bend housing project for chronically homeless receives $2 million from Deschutes County
Project cost expected to total $8.5 million
(Update: Adding video, comments from Deschutes County homeless services coordinator)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A permanent supportive housing project for the chronically homeless population is being planned in southeast Bend.
Colleen Thomas, the homeless service coordinator for Deschutes County, said Thursday the project is needed, but still a long way from completion.
"There's many pieces still up in the air, so this isn't a project that's going to start tomorrow, but this is definitely a step in the right direction and really exciting for us to provide that type of service," she said.
Thomas said the project, proposed near the corner of Fifth Street and Cleveland Avenue, could see construction start some time in 2022.
"This is a really unique housing opportunity,” Thomas said. “We don't have anything like this in Central Oregon, and the piece I think is really important to that is that it's going to take collaboration."
The 36-room project, called Cleveland Commons, is being developed by Housing Works and NeighborImpact.
Deschutes County is giving $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
Thomas said it will need $8.5 million just to get it built, plus operating costs.
She said the purpose of Cleveland Commons is to provide housing and services to people who are "chronically homeless."
Thomas said that applies to "individuals who have been experiencing literal homelessness for an extended period of time that also have a diagnosis of a disability, whether that's physical health, mental health or other circumstances that might impact their homeless status.”
Thomas hopes the facility will include on sight case management, peer support and medical support.
"It's really an individual basis on what each individual will need,” Thomas said.
She also said there won't be a time limit on how long a person stays.
She said the plan is to work with neighbors in the community, but understands any concerns in the early stages.
"So if anybody is nervous, I think that's okay, and that's expected with a program like permanent supportive housing,” Thomas said.
Thomas wants to emphasize the $2 million allocation from Deschutes County shows the county’s investment toward addressing chronic homelessness, and is a positive step in addressing homelessness overall.
Comments
14 Comments
“If you build it they will come.”
“house those with underlying health conditions, physical or mental disabilities, and/or high vulnerability for homelessness.”
What’s your suggestion on what to do with these people then? I’m guessing since these Americans are afflicted and have no income, they don’t deserve respect or treatment?
For the ones that want a little help getting their life back and off the street… Help them.
For those who want to continue committing crimes and hiding on the street… Arrest them.
For those who would rather live on the street than try finding a job? Oh well. guess they suffer
How about the baseball field near mcminimum’s. Imagine they’ll have the shops there the restaurants the library is library the churches that donate food to them.
2 philosophical concerns here. First: there’s no limit to how long one may live in these homes provided by the government. It should be transitional. Other long term facilities in Salem should be made available to those with mental health or addiction issues. Second: anyone applying for these homes should have screening required for addiction and/or alcoholism. Those such affected should be required to undergo treatment as a requirement of this housing.
1st, not all with limited abilities are able to transition. Salem is maxed out as are all the others and acute placement is not a likely solution for a number of reasons. This is why the issue is so prevalent and it’s nice to see other approaches are being taken. 2nd, most requirements do include sobriety. Requiring rehab or other forms of treatment, especially during a health worker employment crisis, is likely to take months for open spots in subacute placement. Most programs already have the person in services and when they relapse, they are kicked out of housing placement. If the camp is monitored, certain behaviors will not be permitted.
Open eyes, while you are certainly of good intention, you are also naïve about requirements for sobriety and the ability of anyone to enforce that in “camp” such as this.
$8 mil for 36 units comes to about $222K ea for construction cost. Story in the paper estimates ongoing cost of $59 to $64 per night. That works out to $1800 to $2000 a month. One could rent a pretty nice appartment for that and skip the construction cost.
Shocked and surprised; another homeless “solution” with an East Side address. And the socio-economic redlining by the majority of city councilors away from their West Side dwellings. Lot’s of space in the old pumice mine area earmarked for OSU-Cascades growth that is at least 10-15 years away.
Because housing projects and section 8 have worked out so well everywhere else.
Wow shock…….East side location.
What about the big lot between Goodwill and Wal-Mart? It would be near shopping and the Saint Charles clinic. I also agree with scooter that it should be near the promise mine lit’s fine lot that is going to be used used to develop for OSU cascade but not until until 15 years from now.
Sorry for typos my voice texting doesn’t always pick things up right
Yeah make sure it’s far away from the “West” side!
Bend is more like Portland everyday.