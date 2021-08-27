‘Very scary’: C.O. pediatrician says more kids testing positive, falling ill with Covid-19
Serious effects still 'very rare,' but seeing more sick kids -- and parents seeking vaccines
(Update: Adding video, comments from pediatrician)
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Positive COVID-19 test results and illnesses are increasing among children.
Brenna Lewis, a pediatrician with Mosaic Medical, said Friday there has been a 1,500% increase in positive pediatric COVID-19 tests in just a month's time.
"I think the increase in cases, really very scary,” Lewis said. “It's definitely different from what we were seeing earlier on in the pandemic with kids."
While it’s the same virus, the delta variant is causing a new string of issues for children.
"We've definitely been seeing more kids in clinics that are sick, more kids that are exposed,” Lewis said.
Lewis works at clinics in Bend and Redmond and said she is seeing more positive Covid cases than before, with more serious health issues.
"And not just respiratory symptoms -- we're seeing G.I. (gastro-intestinal) symptoms, as well and kids are feeling really achy and just uncomfortable with it as well,” Lewis said.
She said while it is uncommon, they are sending more children to the hospital than they were before the delta variant.
"It's very rare for kids to have serious side effects with Covid --but it's very real when it happens,” Lewis said. “We're particularly following myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart, and I know there was a lot of concern with that in regards to vaccines, but the rates are much lower from the vaccination than they are from Covid."
St. Charles currently has no pediatric COVID-19 patients, but has had 33 since the pandemic began.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, per 100,000 people, Deschutes County has a pediatric case rate of 306, Crook County a rate of 322, and Jefferson County a rate of 357.2.
Across the state, pediatric cases in all age groups are increasing, including those age 0-5, at a rate of 179.6 per 100,000.
Lewis said along with the increase in pediatric cases, there is also an increase in families asking about and even registering to get a vaccine.
"I've had a lot of families who initially were really hesitant, understandably, and nervous about the vaccine coming back and asking additional questions and ultimately getting it, really in particular in the past two weeks,” Lewis said.
Lewis said the best way to protect children too young to get vaccinated is to make sure the caretakers and people around them are.
"I think a really hard part for myself and my colleagues a lot of the time is seeing cases that we know are preventable, particularly if a child is getting sick from an unvaccinated parent,” Lewis said.
Lewis said she is concerned there may be another spike in cases when school starts.
She said she fears students will have to miss out on being in school to be tested, because they are quarantined, or because they're sick with Covid.
Comments
32 Comments
Do you suppose this has anything to do with the increase in testing?
https://ktvz.com/news/coronavirus/2021/08/24/bend-urgent-care-clinic-sees-shortage-in-covid-19-testing-supplies-amid-surge-in-cases/
This is frightening,as St. Charles does not have: a PICU (pediatric ICU), the ability to care for sick children (they are usually sent to Portland where PICU beds are now hard to come by), or pediatric intensivists (so if your kid is stuck at St. Charles body shop they don’t have the expertise to care for them. With that said.. start the no-vax blah blah blah…politicized finger pointing blame games. Meanwhile, pray that your kids/grandkids are afflicted with COVID.
I can’t understand how a parent wouldn’t be worried. This is concerning. Especially for kids that are high risk… Thank you for your comment.
Trumplican ~ curious comment.. why would anybody pray for their children and grandchildren to be afflicted with covid? Not sure I understand.
Cases don’t translate to deaths or hospitalizations so don’t let the headline fool you. Also, it’s now being proven that natural immunity is more protective than the vaccine. So that means children can and will contract the virus, be just fine, and then have immunity and break the chain of transmission.
See this study: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1
Literally the first highlighted sentence of your link:
This article is a preprint and has not been certified by peer review [what does this mean?]. It reports new medical research that has yet to be evaluated and so should not be used to guide clinical practice.
…and if you look closely at my post I said “ it’s now being proven”. I didn’t say “peer reviewed and proven”. Nice straw man though. Man, the left really hates science that doesn’t agree with the approved narrative.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/08/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-no-infection-parties
A Jerusalem health care worker in January prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine designed to prevent COVID-19.
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images
Having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine—but no infection parties, please
Aug. 26, 2021 , 8:00 PM
The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a “Don’t try this at home” label. The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.
Great post, I went to the link, accurate information.
I would only question the wisdom of assuming that because it shows natural immunity is the best defense that people would purposely get infected, see that kind of thinking right there is the reason that a valuable post with the link you shared will be the reason it will be shelved for the most part because it’s everyone else’s responsibility to make sure that some dumb ass doesn’t get the virus on purpose. That is exactly the thinking that will come from extremist rather than look at the positive information and data from that study.
But thank you again for the link.
No one can say a child contacting Covid will be just fine. No one.
Clancy ~ if they do they’re lacking compassion and empathy.
Probably getting it from their vaxxed parents that are shedding it to them…. Don’t shed on me! Things to ponder
That’s not even true. Yeesh.
All this new mRNA technology never used in a human before. Who knows what that’ll do too your immune system. It killed all the lab animals it was put in so there’s that.
Nope.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/05/20/fact-check-pfizer-moderna-j-j-tested-covid-19-vaccines-animals/5162426001/
Funny how your link says “no widespread death” of animals in the trials. Widespread? Exactly what does that mean? When you try to refute a claim a number may be helpful. How about what percentage of animals died, or at least the number from the total trial population? Nope, not in this article. Incredibly poor link.
If a “fact checker” fact checks it assume the opposite.
I think you have your studies mixed up a little. The issues with the animal testing occurred in the sar-cov-1 and mers-cov vaccine trials. It was pretty ugly thus the reason why there are no vaccines for sar-cov-1 and mers-cov. Those trials are often used as examples of why we need to be cautious about these sars-cov-2 vaccines. The viruses are all related so there is concern that there could be issues lurking if we don’t test enough.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41579-020-00462-y
The section is under: Lessons from SARS and MERS vaccines
Actually, vaccinated people can carry the same viral load as unvaccinated.
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/delta-infection-unvaccinated-and-vaccinated-people-have-similar-levels-of-virus
https://youtu.be/8O3e_QY_obA Vaccinated carry just as much viral load when infected. How long until it is recommended all children are taken from their parents and put in quarantine centers?
Even Fauci said so:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mP9iHyj1uiU
Vaccines must contain a live virus to shed. The current Covid vaccines administered in the US do not contain a live virus. Therefore, they do not shed.
listen to fauci again. Read what people said again.
By “cases”, do you mean infections or hospitalizations? There is a big difference. Please be clear or it can be misleading.
We will have more details in the full story later today. No, cases mean cases. Thankfully, hospitalizations and deaths remain rare at this point.
Oh well then we’ll stay tuned, thanks
Saying 300+ per 100,000 means nothing unless they say what time interval they are looking at. What useless information without that. Is it 300 per 100,000 for the month? Per the week? Useless.
Well due their risk of dying from the flu is still magnitudes higher than Covid….When was the last daily barrage from the news happening about kids and the flu virus? How many deaths? Funny how they leave that statistic out isn’t it? In fact it tells you what the number probably is and that it doesn’t fit the fear narrative.
Or kids and drowning. Does America ban pools? Or choking on candy? Does America ban candy? Or car accidents. Do we ban cars? 24-7 fear propaganda works. The government will never let this go.
My 6 month old and 8 year old just got through being sick of the covid and yeah it wasn’t that bad. I had some respiratory gurgles but i kept my lungs clean throughout the recovery. My wife had it and she’s better too. My 78 year old grandma developed double lung pneumonia and was given the remdesivir and she was better in 3 days. My wife’s 78 year old grandma got it and she just felt crummy for a couple days. My in laws have it right now and they are taking their forced 10 days off to work on their property. We all survived twice from the COVID (minus the 6 month old, he only had it once) so I’m thankful we are a healthy family without underlying medical conditions. If anyone out there is relatively healthy, there’s a good chance you’ll be okay. Double bonus is after you have already contracted the covid, you feel like a superhero knowing you have the antibodies.
Up 1500% but don’t actually see the number of cases that number refers to. Is that information available?
The story has a link to the Oregon Health Authority pediatric COVID-19 dashboard and the overview was in yesterday’s daily COVID-19 posting.