‘Very scary’: C.O. pediatrician says more kids testing positive, falling ill with Covid-19

Serious effects still 'very rare,' but seeing more sick kids -- and parents seeking vaccines

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Positive COVID-19 test results and illnesses are increasing among children.

Brenna Lewis, a pediatrician with Mosaic Medical, said Friday there has been a 1,500% increase in positive pediatric COVID-19 tests in just a month's time.

"I think the increase in cases, really very scary,” Lewis said. “It's definitely different from what we were seeing earlier on in the pandemic with kids."

While it’s the same virus, the delta variant is causing a new string of issues for children.

"We've definitely been seeing more kids in clinics that are sick, more kids that are exposed,” Lewis said.

Lewis works at clinics in Bend and Redmond and said she is seeing more positive Covid cases than before, with more serious health issues.

"And not just respiratory symptoms -- we're seeing G.I. (gastro-intestinal) symptoms, as well and kids are feeling really achy and just uncomfortable with it as well,” Lewis said.

She said while it is uncommon, they are sending more children to the hospital than they were before the delta variant.

"It's very rare for kids to have serious side effects with Covid --but it's very real when it happens,” Lewis said. “We're particularly following myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart, and I know there was a lot of concern with that in regards to vaccines, but the rates are much lower from the vaccination than they are from Covid."

St. Charles currently has no pediatric COVID-19 patients, but has had 33 since the pandemic began.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, per 100,000 people, Deschutes County has a pediatric case rate of 306, Crook County a rate of 322, and Jefferson County a rate of 357.2.

Across the state, pediatric cases in all age groups are increasing, including those age 0-5, at a rate of 179.6 per 100,000.

Lewis said along with the increase in pediatric cases, there is also an increase in families asking about and even registering to get a vaccine.

"I've had a lot of families who initially were really hesitant, understandably, and nervous about the vaccine coming back and asking additional questions and ultimately getting it, really in particular in the past two weeks,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the best way to protect children too young to get vaccinated is to make sure the caretakers and people around them are.

"I think a really hard part for myself and my colleagues a lot of the time is seeing cases that we know are preventable, particularly if a child is getting sick from an unvaccinated parent,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she is concerned there may be another spike in cases when school starts.

She said she fears students will have to miss out on being in school to be tested, because they are quarantined, or because they're sick with Covid.