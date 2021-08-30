DCSO Search and Rescue assists fallen, injured hiker near Pole Creek Trailhead

News

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid Sunday afternoon of a hiker who fell and became injured a few miles from the Pole Creek Trailhead, northeast of the North Sister, deputies said.

County 911 dispatchers received a report around 2:30 p.m. from someone who said a 62-year-old McMinnville man in her hiking party had fallen and injured himself, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant SAR coordinator.

The caller said the hiker could not walk out and would need help to get back to the trailhead, Zook said. According to coordinates dispatchers received from the caller’s phone, the injured hiker was about 3 ½ miles from the trailhead.

Ten SAR volunteers responded to the call, parked at the Pole Creek Trailhead and hiked in with a wheeled litter, Zook said.

Medical team members evaluated the man’s condition and he was prepped, then placed in a wheeled litter and carried back out to the trailhead.

The man said he did not want an ambulance and would seek further medical treatment on his own, Zook said.