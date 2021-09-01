Braelynn’s fellow fighters: La Pine firefighters help family of 2-year-old with chronic epilepsy

News

'For Braelynn it’s been her worst day, over and over and over again'

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two-year-old Braelynn Love Ann Rochlin suffers from chronic epilepsy and is one fighter in a La Pine family of five -- and many in the community are fighting for them as well.

La Pine Professional Firefighters Union Local 3387 Vice President Matt Lachance said Wednesday they’ve transported Brealynn by ambulance frequently, due to her sporadic seizure attacks, and have grown close to the family.

In support of Brealyyn, they have gifted the family a FireMed membership and connected them with the Family Accesy Network and The Giving Plate. Lachance said he's hoping to talk to the La Pine Chamber of Commerce and Sparrow Club to seek more aid for the family.

"We're dedicated to helping the people of La Pine, and helping them in whatever capacity we can," Lachance said. "For Braelynn, it’s been her worst day, over and over and over again."

Braelyyn's mother, Kyleen Gapinski said, “Braelynn’s probably had over 150 seizures, and they’ve probably been to our house every single seizure."

Braelyyn's first known epileptic episode was just 35 hours after her birth, and she's had them ever since.

Currently, she's on a half-dozen different medications, which have an effect on her personality.

Gapinski says she's slowly adjusting to the medication, but experiences far more lethargy. Between the daily preparation process to make sure Braelyyn is alright and financial expenses, Gapinski said their situation is beyond challenging.

"We're behind on rent constantly. Our electricity gets cut off constantly, so that's embarrassing. We live day by day with Braelynn, and that's really hard," Gapinski said.

The family has also had to fly Braelynn to Portland for medical support five times in the past eight months, which is an incredible expense.

Kyleen isn't able to work because of Braelyyn's condition and the family of five lives on just one income. In addition to the financial stresses and having no time to do extra-curricular activities, Kyleen says her 7- and 6-year old sons are impacted.

"It's affected the boys lives as well -- they can't just be kids," Gapinski said. "We used to go to lakes all the time, we can't go anywhere with Braelynn."

Trevor Rochlin, Braelynn's dad, had a message to share for other families going through a similar situation

"It's important to stay strong. There will be an answer at one point," he said.

The firefighters' union local has helped the family in starting a GoFundMe page titled Health, Hope and Healing for Braelyyn for additional support.

