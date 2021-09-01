Mountain View Fellowship Church set to be first Redmond ‘safe parking’ program location

News

Lead Pastor Rick Russell says program could start as soon as October

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond is looking to replicate the success Bend and other Oregon communities have accomplished through a safe parking program to help some homeless residents with a safe place to stay for a time.

It may not be a total solution to the thorny issue, but it's a step in the right direction, according to Mountain View Fellowship Church Lead Pastor Rick Russell.

The safe parking program provides safe places for people dealing with housing issues to park and sleep in their vehicles day and night. Wednesday night, Redmond city Councilors unanimously supported the program.

“We’ve seen rent go through the roof, and as that’s happened we see more people get displaced," Russell told NewsChannel 21. "We want to provide some option that’s better than living in the dirt.”

One area of concern in Redmond is Northeast 17th Street, where dozens of people can be found living out of their recreational vehicles, a similar scene to Bend's Hunnell Road.

“One of the comments that I hear out there is (that they should be parking) somewhere else," Russell said. "Everyone thinks it should be somewhere else -- and we’ll step up and say we’ll be part of the solution.”

Russell wants to serve two to three families in the church's back parking lot. People looking to use the program will need to be referred by law enforcement or a medical provider. Sometimes they can be approved through self-referral. The program is considered "low-barrier," meaning no drug testing will be conducted, but those items are not allowed, either.

Russell said people approved to participate in the program will also have the chance to work with case managers to build resumes and apply for jobs.

“I think the whole attempt here is to create connections with people, to reintegrate people into relationships and into society and open up other opportunities for housing and other resources,”

Once councilors gave their support, Mayor George Endicott directed staff to return with an ordinance they can adopt in the next few weeks, with an emergency clause to speed the process.