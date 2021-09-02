Plan ahead for Labor Day weekend travel, congestion, ODOT urges

News

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Travelers celebrating Labor Day weekend can expect heavy congestion and high wildfire danger throughout much of Oregon and the Northwest, ODOT said Thursday.

What is fresh in everyone’s mind is last Labor Day, when catastrophic fires affected many communities that are still recovering.

Another concern is that the Labor Day holiday is an especially deadly time for impaired driving, and the risks are even greater than normal this year as traffic volumes increase. Remember to always drive sober and responsibly, and stay alert.

Everyone should plan ahead, add travel time, and pack patience for delays. Plan routes carefully, considering the many wildfire recovery areas around the state and continued wildfire risk.

Also, complicating travel is the resurgence of the highly contagious COVID delta variant. Travelers should use masks and social distance when necessary.

Lots of traffic expected

This summer, traffic volumes have been nearly back to typical levels on all state roads. Know road conditions before heading out by checking Tripcheck.com or calling 5-1-1. An Oregon Department of Transportation summer construction map shows major planned projects throughout the state. To reduce risk to drivers and crews while helping traffic flow, most ODOT construction crews will pause roadwork projects between Friday, Sept. 3 and Tuesday morning, Sept. 7.

On Interstate 5, south of Ashland over the Siskiyous, drivers should expect single lane traffic in both directions throughout the summer.

Destination reminders:

Parking lots can fill quickly at popular recreation areas. Plan ahead, arrive early and have back up places to visit.

Park only in designated areas.

Local law enforcement may ticket or tow cars parked along a roadside or another undesignated area.

Most recreation destinations may be open, but some roads to get there could be closed.

2020 Wildfire Recovery Areas

Debris cleanup from last September’s devastating wildfires has complicated the holiday and summer road picture. Work continues in key corridors connecting the Willamette and Umpqua Valleys to Central Oregon and the coast.

Travelers should use extra caution while traveling in wildfire recovery areas, and take alternate routes if possible. Speed limits are reduced, areas look different and landmarks may be gone. While state highway projects are on pause this weekend, there may be work zones and delays for private crews working on wildfire recovery.

Wildfire-impacted routes include: OR 138 in Douglas County, OR 22 in the Santiam Canyon, OR 18 east of Lincoln City, and OR 126 along the McKenzie River.

OR 224 above Estacada in Clackamas County remains unsafe due to extreme wildfire damage and will be closed through the fall.

Wildfire Prevention

This summer comes with extra concern about wildfires. Much of the state is coming off a very dry spring and summer and is experiencing drought. Know and follow fire restrictions before traveling.

Motorists can help prevent wildfires: