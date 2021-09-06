Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police is investigating four Argentina footballers for allegedly providing false travel information upon arrival for a World Cup qualifying match. Chaos ensued when the Brazil-Argentina qualifier was interrupted after seven minutes by agents from the country’s health agency Anvisa. The agents insisted they should take Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero to the airport for breaching coronavirus protocols. The health agency said the Argentina officials knew before the game that the four England-based players should not play because they were supposed to be in mandatory hotel quarantine. But Argentine officials say they followed all protocols. FIFA is also investigating.