Thick C.O. smoke cancels Death Cab For Cutie concert, has impacts on restaurants, others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the second night in a row, a concert at the Les Schwab Amphitheater was scrubbed on Monday due to thick smoke from the region's wildfires and resulting poor, even hazardous air quality.

Beau Eastes, marketing director for the amphitheater, said both the venue and the band, Death Cab For Cutie, decided it was the safest move.

"Tough as it was and heartbreaking as it is, the best thing was to cancel the show tonight,” Eastes said.

Refunds are available, but another concert is not being planned.

Brandi Carlile's second show was canceled Sunday due to smoke, but she happened to have another date, on Sept. 20, when she could come back and make up the concert.

"With Death Cab, unfortunately, that just wasn't an option,” Eastes said.

Eastes said there is no set Air Quality Index (AQI) level to cause cancellations, but it is up to the artist and the venue to come together and make an informed decision.

"We're doing our best, and we're not the only industry that has to deal with this,” Eastes said.

Alberto Rodrigue, manager at Hola in the Old Mill, said he believes the smoke has caused a significant drop in Labor Day tourism and business.

"We have more customers trying to make a reservation inside, but it's a little bit difficult, because the restaurant is small. We don't have too much space,” Rodriguez said.

He said the combination of COVID and smoke makes things difficult.

"Because normally, everybody wants to sit outside -- even more with the pandemic, everyone tries to sit outside, so the smoke is too much," Rodrique said

However, the smoke is not stopping everyone.

NewsChannel 21 spoke with several people at Boss Rambler Beer Club on Galveston Avenue who are visiting Bend for the holiday weekend.

Some said they rather sit in the smoke than sit inside with a mask.

Others said they are choosing to tough out the rough air conditions, because they already made the trip and want to make the most of the holiday weekend.

The smoke also prompted closure of the outdoor pool at Bend's Juniper Swim and Fitness Center. Monday's family and lap swimming were moved indoors, to the Larkspur Community Center.