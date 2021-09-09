HSCO’s Bend Spay and Neuter Clinic to close for extended period due to staffing shortage

News

Hope to reopen in 60-90 days; will boost assistance program vouchers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon announced Thursday it has been forced to make the difficult decision to close the low-cost Bend Spay and Neuter Clinic for an extended period of time due to a staff shortage.

The clinic’s last day for services will be Friday. "We anticipate that the closure will last for 60-90 days while we search for a new veterinary team," HSCO said in a Website posting.

HSCO administration had a new medical team in place; however, a sudden resignation of the medical director has changed the direction the organization has to take.

HSCO Executive Director Sabrina Slusser said, “While this is an extremely difficult decision, we have to be realistic of our ability to hire talented veterinary staff in such a competitive market. We know that there is a shortage of veterinarians and certified veterinary technicians, both locally and nationally, and it will take time to attract and hire the right people for these positions.”

The Humane Society of Central Oregon said it will increase the availability of its Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers for those that have proof of need. To obtain a SNAP voucher for a cat or dog spay or neuter surgery at a discounted rate, individuals will need to come to HSCO’s shelter (61170 SE 27th Street, Bend 97702) and show proof of government assistance.

Vouchers are valid at participating private veterinary clinics. There is a minimal fee for the voucher depending on if it is for a cat or dog and the gender of the pet.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Community Cat Program will continue within Central Oregon. This program traps and alters feral or community cats and places them back in the area they came from. Last year this program altered over 800 community cats. When a mother cat comes in with kittens, HSCO foster volunteers can often socialize the kittens so that they can be placed for adoption.

For more information on the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s program and services, visit www.hsco.org.