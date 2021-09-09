‘She was the morale of the unit’: Dad of fallen C.O. soldier reflects on daughter’s life

News

Remembering Jessica Ellis, other C.O. servicemembers on 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Steve Ellis is a retired Forest Service employee who lives in Clackamas County. He raised three kids together with his wife, Linda. As we mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Ellis reflects on the events that followed.

"I could never have imagined how that would touch our family so closely -- 20 years ago."

He says September 11th, 2001 is a day that changed his family forever.

"That I would someday have a daughter killed in action, in a global war on terror," he said recently.

Steve's 24-year-old daughter, Jessica Ellis, was killed in Iraq on May 11th, 2008.

She attended Central Oregon Community College in Bend and spent her free time swimming at the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center. In the summers, she worked as a wildland firefighter.

In 2004, Jessica enlisted in the Army, where she was later deployed to Iraq as a combat medic, in the Army's elite 101st Airborne Division.

As one of the only women in her battalion, Jessica would go on night missions to clear roadside explosives.

She was killed during her second tour in Iraq when her group's vehicle hit three explosives.

Jessica's father says she made a big impact and touched a lot of lives.

"Her buddies said she was the morale of the unit. They said if you were feeling down when they were over there in Iraq -- they said she'd always pick people up."

And she continues making an impact.

Jessica was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery and has an entire exhibit dedicated to her at the Military Women's Memorial.

She's buried in Section 60 -- something her family has found comfort in, as they've gotten close with other families of those laid to rest in Section 60.

"You know, there's going to be more incoming (at) Section 60. And we're going to meet some more families, we'll welcome them into our family. Our Section 60 family." Steve Ellis says.

Jessica isn't the only person from Central Oregon who served and was killed in the War on Terror.

There are nine total. All were killed before the age of 30.

"They're just youngsters. That had their whole lives ahead of them. And you know I often think about that. I think about how fortunate we are."

But their memory and legacies live on.

"I wear her dog tags," he said. holding them up to the camera. "These are the ones she was wearing when she was killed."

A small, personal reminder of the big impact his daughter and the many who served with her have had on -- and for -- our country.