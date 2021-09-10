Anti-mask demonstrators return to school despite court order

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Protesters returned to the grounds of a Vancouver, Washington high school Friday despite a judge’s attempts to quash demonstrations there. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports at Skyview High School protesters including Joey Gibson, founder of the Vancouver-based far-right group Patriot Prayer, were among a crowd of about 40 people between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Demonstrators blared music and largely talked among themselves or on streaming video. Some arguments broke out as drivers told protesters to find other ways to fight masking requirements. One demonstrator flashed what appeared to be a white power hand gesture at a row of cars.