Councilor says possible NE Bend managed homeless camp site not final; parents plan protest

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A protest is planned for Tuesday afternoon outside Bend City Hall, organized by two Bear Creek Elementary school parents in opposition to the possible site of a city-managed homeless camp near Bear Creek and Bend High School.

But Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman told NewsChannel 21 on Monday no final decision has been made about the site for the homeless camp and that he would not support a site where either the campers living there or the surrounding community would feel unsafe.

Discussion of the homeless site is not currently on the agenda for Wednesday night's city council meeting, which instead will be dominated by a hearing on the city's plans for implementing House Bill 2001 to allow multi-family housing in all residential zones. But it likely will be the focus of several speakers during the visitors section, as it was two weeks ago.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Broadman and the protests' organizers and will have a full report starting on NewsChannel 21 FOX at 4.