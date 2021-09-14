In-home health care providers may see more applicants due to vaccination mandate exemption

News

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority has not extended its vaccination mandate to a person’s private home, if the home is not otherwise licensed, registered or certified as a facility or home listed in the rule.

With the health care industry desperate to fill many positions and find more applicants, that rule could help in their staffing challenges.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with two In-home health care professionals to find out whether more applications are coming in and how they will handle client risk with vaccination requirements.

Her story will be coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.