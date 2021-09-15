AP sources: Cowboys DE Lawrence breaks foot, out 6-8 weeks

News

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the injury tell The Associated Press that Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is out with a broken foot. Lawrence was injured in practice Wednesday. The club’s best pass rusher is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. The injury to Lawrence comes with the Cowboys preparing to be without their other starting defensive end in Randy Gregory when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Gregory is on the COVID-19 reserve list. Tarell Basham and Dorance Armstrong are the likely starters without Lawrence and Gregory.