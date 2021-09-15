Bend’s Bethlehem Inn says new hires pave the way to open new Redmond shelter

News

Recruitment and training specialist says end of added federal jobless pay played role

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- 'Now Hiring' signs have been up for months all over Central Oregon, as businesses struggle and plead to find people to work. But the Bethlehem Inn in Bend may be turning a new corner.

In July, the organization planned on opening a new shelter at the former Greenway Motel in Redmond. Challenges from the pandemic -- a lack of workers being one of them -- delayed the opening.

Wednesday, the Bethlehem Inn participated in a statewide hiring event. A variety of businesses in Bend and Redmond partnered with WorkSource Oregon for a 'Back to Work' Day.

Over the past four months, Michael Hancock, recruitment and training specialist with the Bethlehem Inn, says he's been looking to fill five positions. On Wednesday, he had about 20 applicants -- and says the new Redmond location can finally open.

"It's just the next step, but the sooner we get open, the sooner we get that great need will start to be met," he said.

Hancock credits the influx of applicants in part to the recent end of stimulus unemployment checks.



"We're getting to a place where a lot of people who have been collecting unemployment won't be continuing to receive the same benefits that they've received," he said. "And that is kind of kicking people into gear to get out and look for a job."

The Bethlehem Inn's new Redmond location is expected to open the second week of October. More than 32 businesses participated in the back-to-work event, something Hancock has hope in.



"Hiring is going to change, places are going to get back to normal, or whatever normal becomes, and yeah, I have a very positive outlook on it all."