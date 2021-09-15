Redmond theater’s COVID vaccine mandate-Nazi Germany comparison sparks controversy online
Rabbi calls it 'unfortunate'; theater owner apologizes, says it was 'not supposed to be mean' but 'provoke thought'
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An email from Redmond's Odem Theater comparing the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirements to the Nazi persecution of the Jews has sparked controversy on social media.
Johanna Hershenson, a rabbi at Temple Beth Tikvah in Bend, said Wednesday she was disappointed in the entire situation.
"My gut reaction is that it's just unfortunate,” Hershenson said.
She said the comparison, even if meant to be hyperbole, is not accurate, when it comes to the vaccine.
"Is nothing like wearing a yellow star,” Hershenson said. “To me, it is like the '90s, when we gave our children chicken pox vaccines before they were allowed to enter kindergarten."
The caption of the image in the theater emailed newsletter asked, "So will we be requiring Star of David yellow armbands issued by the state of Oregon showing your vaccine status for entry? please contact your Hitler youth leader or S-S officer to obtain one."
Odem Theater owner Ted Eady told NewsChannel 21he strongly disagrees with the federal employee vaccine mandate and thinks the government action is too close to Nazi Germany during the 1930s.
"Force people to do something that they shouldn't be able to, and people succumb to that -- that's how we give up our rights, one day at a time,” Eady said.
Eady said he is fully vaccinated himself and was just trying to start a conversation.
"Not supposed to be mean. It's supposed to provoke thought,” Eady said.
Eady defended the post but said it wasn’t intended to hurt people’s feelings.
"It wasn't meant to offend anybody," he said. "I'm sorry that people are thin-skinned, but that may be the era that we're living in right now."
Herschenson said she believes vaccine decisions are made with people's health in mind, but doesn't think anyone should read too much into Eady's post.
"The ridiculous nature of the analogy snaps us back to reality, to make us realize we have something frightening on our hands. It's hard to make decisions for the greater good,” the rabbi said. “We really can do our part if we just get back to that common-sense, one-on-one interaction and not allow ourselves to be so triggered."
Eady apologized to anyone who was triggered or offended.
"I'm sorry if I offended anybody that's Jewish or of the Jewish faith, that wasn't the intention,” Eady said.
This guy is so out of touch with what happened in Nazi Germany. Comparing anything happening in this country, including calling the current Oregon governor, “Hitler,” is uneducated, delusional, flawed, and ridiculous. Shame on this guy, I hope his business fails.
Fortunately, the folks that had some ground to stand on and cry foul are more forgiving, and understanding when hyperbole misses its mark. This is nothing like the most atrocious acts of Nazi Germany. However, there are parallels to be drawn from early in the regime. Hitler was far more charasmatic. I hope the guy learns to be a little more nuanced in his comparisons. I don’t wish him, or any of his employees and failures. Nice job by the Rabbi not to play the victim, but to instead take the opportunity to educate.
I will never patronize this business. This sign was sickening.
He’s definitely right about people being thin skinned today . . .
I am mega-multi-tasking tonight with city council, numerous reporter stories etc. so … I am deleting a lot of comments that are personal attacks and I hate doing it. But I have no choice.
This is beneath contempt.
Good gawd, I’ll never go to that dumpy theatre again. Shame on the owner.
Some people should be worried about more pressing and immediate issues rather than this nonsense that will simply fade away on its own if left alone.
“has sparked controversy on social media.”
Gross start to an article.
Well that’s too bad. I wanted to visit that theatre, but I will not support such nonsense. Public health immunizations, which are not new and limited in scope, even if it’s simply the right thing to do, is absolutely unequivocally not Nazi Germany by ANY stretch of the imagination. This public comparison has consequences, such as a call of support from the ultra far right,, which already flexed their power in Redmond at the Independence Say Parade. Sir,, if you haven’t figured out the community in which you live,, and antisemitic sympathizers then you are willfully turning a blind eye or are one yourself. That’s not an apology for a wildly inappropriate comment at best, and antisemitic at worst. Get a clue about the community you operate. I will not be a patron of your service and can already see who will be. Hard pass. To be in business is to be political. Choose your alliances carefully, because people vote with their pocketbook. The type of patron you serve is a reflection of your values, for future reflection. Who do you serve?
Nazi Germany didn’t start with violence against the Jews, it started with identification of Jews. Thus the yellow star of David worn on the shoulder. After identification came the limiting of the Jews’ ability to participate in society. After the identification and the limitation came the violence.
It appears this society is in the identification stage, vaccinated vs. unvaccinated and getting ready to start the limitation stage: Ted Eady seems to be exactly on point. And you virtuous-vaccinateds are having your feelings hurt when Mr. Eady points out the parallel? sheesh!
How not to apologize 101:
Wrong:
“I’m sorry that people are thin-skinned, but that may be the era that we’re living in right now.”
Correct:
“I take full accountability over my actions and recognize that what I did was harmful to other people.”