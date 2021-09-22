NHL finds no evidence Evander Kane gambled on games

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The NHL has found no evidence that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games or tried to throw games after investigating allegations made by his estranged wife. Anna Kane alleged in an Instagram post this summer that Kane bet on NHL games and was “obviously throwing games to win money,” launching a probe by the league. The NHL released the findings of that investigation and says there’s no evidence Kane gambled on NHL games and says the probe raised doubts about the veracity of the claims.