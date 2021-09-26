Kontaveit defeats Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 at Ostrava Open final

AP National Sports

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Unseeded Anett Kontaveit has cruised past fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 to win the Ostrava Open for her third WTA title. Both players held their serve until the Estonian built a 40-0 lead in the 12th game of the second set before converting her first match-point with a forehand winner. Kontaveit didn’t lose a set on the way to the victory at the hard-court tournament for her second title this season after winning in Cleveland. In her fourth final this season, Kontaveit hit 26 winners compared with 20 by Sakkari, who played her first final since 2019.