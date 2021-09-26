Team Europe easily tops Team World for 4th Laver Cup in row

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Team Europe has clinched its fourth consecutive Laver Cup victory by going up 14-1 against Team World. The first team to get 13 points wins. Tokyo Olympics singles gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany and Andrey Rublev of Russia gave Team Europe an insurmountable lead by beating Reilly Opelka of the U.S. and Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-3 in a match tiebreaker in doubles to open Sunday’s play. Team Europe won eight of the first nine matches in the three-day exhibition event, which was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Team Europe won the first three Laver Cups, too, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.