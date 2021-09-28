Dog scares off attempted carjacker in Chicago

CNN - Regional

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A dog helped scare off an attempted carjacker in Old Town Monday night.

Police said a 41-year-old man was parking his vehicle in a garage, in the 1400 block of North Cleveland Avenue just before 9 p.m., when a man exited a gray Dodge Charger.

The offender attempted to take the vehicle at gunpoint, but was scared off by the victim’s dog barking.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

