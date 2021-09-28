Russia reports its worst single-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic

News

By Anna Chernova, CNN

Russia reported its highest Covid-19 death toll in a single day on Tuesday with 852 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s coronavirus response center.

The previous all-time high was recorded four days ago, on September 24, when 828 deaths were registered.

There has been an increase in coronavirus cases in several of Russia’s regions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

The head of Russia’s public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said Friday that only around 47 million Russians have had a dose of the vaccine.

“We have, let us say, 110-115 million adults. Of them, some 47 million have received one dose. This is less than a half [of Russia’s adult population ]… so we have no grounds to say today that [infections] will stop,” state news agency TASS quoted Popova as saying.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 205,531, according to official figures. CNN has previously reported that the actual toll is believed to be much higher due in part to the way Russia classifies coronavirus deaths.

In total, Russia has registered 7,464,708 cases of Covid-19 across the country.

