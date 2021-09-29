Gov. extends state employee vaccination deadline to Oct. 4

News

By ROB POLANSKY, SUSAN RAFF

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The governor is extending the vaccination deadline for state workers, as leaders push for them to get vaccinated.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office held a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford on Wednesday.

He announced the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees last month, which initially went into effect on Monday.

However, he has extended that deadline to next Monday, Oct. 4.

All state employees are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get COVID tested on a weekly basis.

Medical or religious exemptions were made available.

During his news conference on Wednesday, Lamont said those who fail to comply with the mandate will be placed on “unpaid leave.”

The state workforce is about 34,000, and about 19,000 are fully vaccinated. Lamont says it’s important to get state workers and teachers vaccinated.

“There have been thousands of schools that have had to shut down for quarantine. These are schools where kids and people don’t wear masks and get vaccinated. And that is not here in Connecticut. Our schools have been open safely, and that’s thanks to you and the last of the executive orders,” Lamont said Wednesday.

There is pushback from those who don’t want to be vaccinated, like school bus drivers.

Lamont says he’s prepared for that but feels once people get vaccinated, more will do the same.

“We have strong support with labor. Labor is busy explaining this to state employees. Going forward, state employees have another period of time to get their information to us – tell us how they plan to vaccinate free of charge no questions asked,” Lamont said.

SEBAC, which represents about 44,000 state employees, said the state health insurance plan will cover the first four COVID tests at 100 percent for those sites not already providing free coverage, and that sick time, as well as personal leave vacation and other accruals, can be used to cover work time lost to get tested.

The Judicial Branch, which covers the courts, is also following the governor’s mandate and is requiring staff to either get vaccinated or tested weekly. It also said any employee who fails to comply will not be allowed on the premises of a Judicial Branch facility.

Hospitals are also requiring vaccinations, and most staff are in compliance, however, there are some who are not, and they could get fired.

