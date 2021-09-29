January 6 committee targets organizers of Stop the Steal rally in latest batch of subpoenas

News

By Annie Grayer, Ryan Nobles, Whitney Wild and Zachary Cohen, CNN

The select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has issued its second round of subpoenas, this time targeting individuals involved in the planning and organization of the “Stop the Steal” rally that served as a prelude to the riot at the US Capitol and other rallies organized in the lead up to the day of the attack.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

