Matthew Dowd, former Bush strategist, announces Democratic bid for Texas lieutenant governor

By Terence Burlij, CNN

Matthew Dowd, a former strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign, announced Wednesday he would launch a campaign as a Democrat against Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in next year’s midterm election.

In a two-and-a-half minute announcement video, Dowd criticized Republican politicians in Texas, singling out Patrick as “cruel and craven.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

