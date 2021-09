News

By Mostafa Salem and Tamara Qiblawi, CNN

Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Najla Bouden Romdhan as the first female prime minister in Tunisia and the Arab world, two months after he dismissed the previous premier and suspended parliament.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

