Police: Just one tip so far in shooting death of Kansas City teenager

By Abby Dodge, Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Police are still looking for the suspects in the death of a Kansas City teenager.

Gabriel Williams, 14, was shot and killed in the 9500 block of James A. Reed Road in Kansas City last week.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called out around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Unfortunately, police have received just one tip in the case, something the department and community members are working to change.

“I’m saying to you, if you need help call somebody, but don’t not say anything if you know who did this crime, so your kids could be next,” said Ron Hunt, a community activist.

Kansas City Police Sergeant Jacob Becchina said the department has been collecting evidence over the past week, but more than one lead is needed to bring Williams’ killers to justice.

“More so than evidence,” Becchina said. “More so than scientific process, those things help but really we solve cases people tell us who did it. In a case like this it’s really, really important.”

