Local meat market sells BBQ to support local foster kids and their families

News

By Greg Payne

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — A local meat market is using one of Kansas City’s biggest claims to fame to raise money for great cause.

Randy Ross, the manager of Fareway Meat Market was serving up ribs like hot cakes today, to a crowd of hungry customers.

“Oh my gosh a thousand or two probably,” says Ross.

He’s talking about racks of ribs and his customers definitely left satisfied.

“It’s a great cause and great food,” says customer Brad Wilcox.

This event is called ‘Ribs for Kids’ and it helps in supporting FosterAdopt Connect, a local organization who serves foster and adopted children and their families.

Like many, the pandemic has been tough, but especially on foster kids.

“Removed from a home that’s the only home they’ve known, placed with a stranger and then have to stay home with that stranger all the time and do virtual school, they are going through a lot of stress and trauma,” says Bethany Duber of FosterAdopt Connect.

The pandemic has also made the organization’s job harder, forcing last year’s “Ribs for Kids” to go virtual, but through the ups and downs they say their focus is still on the kids.

“I always say is every foster kid is the best kid in the world and when you get to know foster kids you start to realize,” says Duber.

Something even Ross behind the barbecue can agree with.

He and his wife have fostered more than 400 kids in the Kansas City area and have adopted 23.

He just hopes year after year his skills on the smoker can go a long way in supporting kids and families like his.

“Just remember this helps the foster and adopted families here in the kc area a great deal,” says Ross.

The organizations goal is to raise $35,000, but if you couldn’t make it out today, they are selling rib tokens online through October at FosterAdopt.org/buyribs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.