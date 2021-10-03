Start your week smart: Nobel Prize … Women’s March … Coronavirus … Afghanistan … Miya Marcano

CNN - National

By Faith Karimi, CNN

A California couple visiting an Arkansas state park found a 4.38-carat diamond on the ground. “I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up,” the wife said. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

Women marched in support of reproductive rights after a restrictive anti-abortion bill went into effect in Texas.

Seafarers, truckers and other workers who keep global supply chains moving are warning of a system collapse.

Florida authorities found a body believed to be Miya Marcano, 19, who was last seen a week ago in Orlando.

A 10-year-old died of Covid-19 days after contracting the virus. Here’s what her parents want others to know.

An explosion ripped through a crowd outside a Kabul mosque, leaving several civilians dead, a Taliban spokesman said.

The week ahead

Monday

Nikolas Cruz will face trial Monday over an alleged assault on a jail staffer three months after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. The jail attack case is separate from his charges in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre that left 17 people dead at the school in Parkland, Florida.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the role of science — and this week’s Nobel Prizes are the pinnacle of scientific achievement. The Nobel Prize in medicine or physiology will be announced Monday, physics on Tuesday and chemistry on Wednesday — followed by the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced Friday.

Tuesday

One thing we’ve learned over the past 18 months is that teachers are superheroes. World Teachers’ Day is Tuesday, and this year’s event is titled “Teachers at the heart of education recovery.” It will focus on the support educators need as students try to get through a global pandemic.

Wednesday

The San Mateo Superior Court will have a hearing Wednesday to determine Scott Peterson’s re-sentencing date for the 2002 murder of his wife and their unborn son. Peterson has been on death row in California for more than 15 years.

Thursday

The trial for a 100-year-old former guard at a Nazi concentration camp starts Thursday in Neuruppin, Germany. The suspect has not been named due to German privacy laws, but he’s accused of complicity in 3,518 murders between 1942 and 1945, prosecutors said.

Quiz time!

Which country voted to legalize same-sex marriage by a nearly two-thirds majority, becoming one of the last nations in Western Europe to do so?

A. Germany

B. Switzerland

C. Estonia

D. Portugal

Play “Total Recall,” CNN’s weekly news quiz, to see if you’re correct!

Play me off

Jazzy frog

This duet with a shy lil’ frog is the musical collaboration we never knew we needed.

