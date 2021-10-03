Tourists manager credited with saving Asheville baseball remembered by family, community

CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Saturday at McCormick Field, a memorial service was held for the man credited with saving Asheville baseball.

The family of Ron McKee, together with members of the public, gathered Oct. 2 at McCormick to remember McKee, who was general manager of the Asheville Tourists from 1980-2006.

People who gave tribute said taking the job of the Tourists’ GM took some convincing for McKee, but take it he did.

Through his tenure, he convinced the county to build the facility the Tourists play in today.

McKee’s daughter told News 13 that above all, McKee wanted to make a place where families could come together and enjoy a game.

“This place, he always said, when you came into the ball park he wanted it to be like you went into his living room,” said Chris McKee Jennings, daughter of Ron McKee. “And whether it was his living room at home or here at the ballpark, he wanted to make people happy.”

Another tribute shared by radio wise guy Pat Ryan related that McKee and his wife became second parents to the young players who joined the Tourists over the years, many of whom had never been away from home.

