Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 related deaths, 3,286 new cases over weekend

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 3,823, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 3,286 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 334,971.

The eight new deaths and 3,286 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 3.

CORRECTION: Friday’s report inadvertently left out the counties from which two decedents resided. The correct information is as follows:

Oregon’s 3,813th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,814th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

OHA apologizes for the error.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 769, which is two more than Sunday. There are 207 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than Sunday.

There are 61 available adult ICU beds out of 687 total (9% availability) and 351 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,216 (8% availability).

10/4/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 61 (9%) 32 (9%) 5 (5%) 12 (13%) 5 (8%) 0 (0%) 4 (7%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 351 (8%) 72 (4%) 16 (2%) 123 (19%) 32 (7%) 3 (6%) 71 (18%) 34 (30%)

St. Charles Bend reported 76 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, 15 of whom were in the ICU, with eight on ventilators. Fourteen of the 15 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 64 of the 76 total patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 6,962 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of this total, 1,895 were administered on Sunday: 345 were initial doses, 296 were second doses and 1,247 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,067 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,322 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,029,618 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,910,835 doses of Moderna and 216,829 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,748,453 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,523,987 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (78), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (24), Columbia (50), Coos (48), Crook (27), Curry (3), Deschutes (324), Douglas (60), Gilliam (1), Grant (10), Harney (11), Hood River (48), Jackson (153), Jefferson (44), Josephine (49), Klamath (54), Lake (4), Lane (275), Lincoln (28), Linn (236), Malheur (34), Marion (333), Morrow (8), Multnomah (477), Polk (41), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (46), Wallowa (20), Wasco (39), Washington (320), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (81).

Oregon reported 1,542 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, 962 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and 782 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Oregon’s 3,816th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 25 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,817th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 17 at Providence Milwaukie Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,818th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,819th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 30 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,820th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept. 30 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,821st COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on August 20 and died on Sept. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,822nd COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Oct. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,823rd COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 27 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information