Police: Woman shot by cops after holding son hostage

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman who was holding her own son hostage during a custody exchange in South Los Angeles was shot by officers after she stabbed the boy in the neck, police say.

The incident happened Friday evening at a home on West 52nd Street, just east of Broadway.

The Los Angeles Police Department says a woman was holding her own son hostage with a knife during what was supposed to be a custody exchange.

At one point, police say, the women stabbed the boy – believed to be around 11 – in the neck. That’s when officers opened fire, wounding the woman.

The boy and woman were both rushed to a local trauma center for treatment.

