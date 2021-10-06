Police: Tens of thousands of dollars confiscated in drug trafficking bust

CNN - Regional

By Torrence Banks

GRAND BAY, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated more than $120,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Grand Bay, and investigators say that cash was drug money.

Investigators said Steven Alverez and Esteban Cevallos were driving down I-10 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road when deputies pulled them over for a traffic violation.

After questioning the men, the sheriff’s office said the two gave consent for their vehicle to be searched, and detectives found a suitcase stashed with more than $120,000 in cold, hard cash.

Lori Myles of MCSO said normally busts like this happen because of tips from the public, but this one was unique.

“This particular one did not involve any information, so it was great for the new guy who made this stop,” said Myles. “Come to find out it was two people travelling from Houston to Miami with over $120,000, and then they confessed to trafficking the money there to get drugs and bring them back.”

A Facebook post went up today from ‘Team Sheriff’ about what happened. However, it omitted crucial information about drugs being involved.

‘Team Sheriff’ followed up after seeing concern in the comments and posted an update with more information.

“It was important reading some of the comments, so our staff made an update,” said Myles. “We’re not out looking for a particular ethnic group and pulling them over to take their money. That’s crazy. We wouldn’t be able to do that.”

Since the bust on September 21, Alverez and Cevallos have been deported.

According to Myles, the $120,000 is currently in the hands of Homeland Security. The money will later be divided between agencies.

