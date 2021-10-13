Redmond residents create charity to help Afghan families seeking to leave country

News

Golf tournament on Saturday is first fundraiser

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- What started with a group of passionate individuals in Redmond has led to the creation of a charity to help Afghans trying to leave the country in the wake of America's withdrawal.

Community members in Redmond started talking about the turmoil in Afghanistan and wanted to do something about it. So they teamed up and formed 'Supporting Afghan Families Inc.' The mission is to provide financial resources and general assistance to help people leave Afghanistan.

