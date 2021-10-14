Authorities had contacted Norway attack suspect over radicalization fears, police say

News

By James Frater, CNN

Police had been in contact with the Norway bow and arrow attack suspect before the killings on Wednesday over concerns about radicalization, police chief Ole Bredrup Sæverud said Thursday.

Four women and one man were killed in the attack. “We have some information about the five people who died. There are four women and a man, no one has been formally identified yet. It will take some time. They are all aged 50 to 70 years,” Sæverud said.

A 37-year-old Danish citizen has been arrested and charged over the attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg but police have not disclosed what charges he is facing.

