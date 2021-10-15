Monday’s vaccine deadline means end of road for longtime Mtn. View freshman football coach

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After the Mountain View High School freshman football team played its game against Summit Thursday night, Coach Mark Schulz gathered his players to share some unfortunate news:

It was his final game as their coach.

Schulz, who is also the varsity team's defensive coordinator and a 25-year member of the Cougars coaching staff, told NewsChannel 21 on Friday he is "being forced into unpaid administrative leave due to not complying with the vaccine mandate."

Earlier this week, Bend-La Pine Schools said more than 96% of its staff members having already submitted required vaccine documentation. Monday is the deadline for Oregon school staff and health care workers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be granted an exemption under Gov. Kate Brown's.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Schulz today and will have a full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.