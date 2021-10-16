Broja’s first EPL goal earns Southampton first win of season

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Armando Broja has struck his first English Premier League goal as Southampton picked up an overdue first win of the season by beating Leeds 1-0 at home. Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl expressed doubt ahead of kickoff about whether Broja, a Chelsea loanee, was ready to start top-flight games. But the Albania striker responded in emphatic fashion, capping a scintillating display by powerfully finishing at the end of a breakaway in the 53rd minute. Victory for Southampton ended a nine-match winless run in the league dating to last season to lift the team a point above its below-par opponent.