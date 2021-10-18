Paulina Creek Road closes for the season, a day early

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Paulina Creek Road, which accesses the Newberry National Volcanic Monument caldera, was closed Monday, a bit earlier than planned, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

The closure was expected to occur on Tuesday, but weather conditions moved the closure up a day, officials said..

The road, which provides access into East Lake and Paulina Lake, will be closed for the winter season. The road is managed by Deschutes County, in partnership with the Deschutes National Forest. It will reopen next spring as weather conditions allow, officials said.

As the area gets additional snowfall, winter activities, including snowmobiling and snowshoeing, will begin in the area.

For additional information, contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District front desk at 541-383-5300.